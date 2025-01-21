Tragic End: Property Dispute Turns Fatal in Outer Delhi

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot near his residence in Outer Delhi over what officials say is a property dispute.

Identified as Dharamvir, the victim worked at a state-run liquor shop in Rohini Sector 3. He was discovered bleeding and unconscious in his car on Monday night while returning home, according to official reports.

The crime was reported by Dharamvir's son to the Bawana police station. Initial investigations suggest the murder was motivated by a long-standing land conflict, authorities confirmed. Family members have corroborated past disputes concerning a plot in the area. A case has been registered by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)