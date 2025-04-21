Left Menu

Father-Daughter Protest Leads to Liquor Shop Relocation in Agra

A father and daughter in Kaulara Kalan village successfully protested to relocate a nearby liquor shop. The district administration agreed to move the shop once villagers decide on a new site. The shop has been active for five years, and local objections prompted the change.

Father-Daughter Protest Leads to Liquor Shop Relocation in Agra
  India

A father-daughter duo's sit-in protest has compelled the Agra district administration to approve the relocation of a liquor shop from Kaulara Kalan village.

Bunty Sikarwar, joined by his 10-year-old daughter Anshika, initiated the protest on April 1. They ended the demonstration after officials agreed to shift the shop, pending the villagers' proposal for an alternate location.

District Excise Officer Neeraj Dwivedi confirmed the agreement, noting that the shop has been in its current location for five years. Authorities held discussions with local residents who are now tasked with suggesting a new site. The shop will remain until a new location is finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

