Major Water Supply Disruption in Mumbai Due to Pipeline Leak

A major water supply disruption is affecting various parts of Mumbai, following a leak in the Tansa pipeline, civic officials reported on Tuesday. The leak, located near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road bridge, was detected in the early hours, prompting an immediate response from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Emergency repair operations are underway, and officials aim to seal the breach within 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, the BMC has halted water supply from the affected section of the pipeline.

The suspension impacts areas from Powai to Dharavi, with consequences for residents in S Ward, K-East Ward, G-North Ward, and H-East Ward. The BMC has requested residents to be frugal with their water use until the issue is resolved.

