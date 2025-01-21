Left Menu

Major Water Supply Disruption in Mumbai Due to Pipeline Leak

A significant leak in the Tansa pipeline has affected water supply in parts of Mumbai, particularly from Powai to Dharavi. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped supply and is working on repairs, which are expected to be completed within 24 hours. Residents are advised to conserve water during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:22 IST
Major Water Supply Disruption in Mumbai Due to Pipeline Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major water supply disruption is affecting various parts of Mumbai, following a leak in the Tansa pipeline, civic officials reported on Tuesday. The leak, located near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road bridge, was detected in the early hours, prompting an immediate response from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Emergency repair operations are underway, and officials aim to seal the breach within 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, the BMC has halted water supply from the affected section of the pipeline.

The suspension impacts areas from Powai to Dharavi, with consequences for residents in S Ward, K-East Ward, G-North Ward, and H-East Ward. The BMC has requested residents to be frugal with their water use until the issue is resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025