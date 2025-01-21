Thailand's Visa Waiver: Boost for Tourism or Gateway for Crime?

Thailand's visa waiver for Chinese nationals is facing intense scrutiny following a series of crimes, including the alleged kidnapping of Chinese actor Wang Xing.

This comes as Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra seeks to assure Chinese tourists of safety, crucial for the nation's tourism-driven economy. Ever since the government removed visa requirements in 2023 to revitalize tourism, the number of Chinese visitors surged dramatically.

However, there are fears this influx has fueled criminal activities, leading Thai authorities to ponder over potential adjustments to the visa waiver programme to protect both national security and economic interests.

