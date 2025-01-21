Eskom Eyes One-Year Milestone Without Load Shedding 300 Days Achieved

Eskom's Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, has announced that the power utility is working towards a significant milestone: achieving an entire year without implementing load shedding. As of today, Eskom has reached 300 days without rolling blackouts, a feat not seen in recent years.

“Credit goes to all our 40,000 dedicated and skilled Eskom employees, who are committed to serving South Africa,” Nxumalo said. “Our sights are now firmly focused on delivering one year without load shedding at midnight on 26 March 2025. These 300 days have been marked by a significant reduction in unplanned outages, a 7% improvement in the energy availability factor, and diesel expenditure savings of R16.42 billion.”

This milestone comes after years of power supply instability and challenges at the state-owned entity, which has been steadily improving its performance. According to Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane, Eskom’s achievements are moving the utility closer to financial stability and operational excellence.

Steady Progress and Financial Gains

The improved performance follows the implementation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Energy Action Plan in July 2022 and Eskom’s own Generation Recovery Plan. Marokane highlighted the broader implications of these developments, saying: “Public sentiment is shifting. Business leaders, who once had to invest precious capital in self-generation, are now considering reinvesting in Eskom for their power needs. The savings we are making in diesel spend are being reinvested in the business to drive further efficiencies. This positions Eskom on a path to profitability and long-term operational sustainability.”

Strengthened Governance and Collaboration

Eskom attributed its success to a collaborative effort involving key stakeholders, including the Minister of Electricity and Energy, the Eskom Board, government, and the National Energy Crisis Committee. The utility emphasized its ongoing commitment to improving governance, tackling crime and corruption, and driving operational excellence.

"Eskom expresses gratitude to all stakeholders for their support in addressing the country’s electricity challenges. We remain focused on implementing the Generation Recovery Plan and future-proofing the organization to ensure energy security, economic growth, and long-term sustainability for South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa,” the utility stated.

Positive Impact for South Africa

The achievements at Eskom not only indicate internal improvements but also signal broader economic benefits. The reduction in diesel expenditure of R16.42 billion has freed up resources for strategic investments in infrastructure and modernization. Additionally, the improved energy availability factor has bolstered confidence among both investors and citizens.

Eskom’s efforts to stabilize the grid and reduce load shedding could pave the way for increased economic activity, as businesses gain confidence in a more reliable energy supply. The utility’s long-term goal to remain load-shedding-free beyond March 2025 is seen as a transformative step for the country’s energy landscape.

Looking Ahead

Eskom has committed to further strengthening its operational capacity, addressing systemic inefficiencies, and aligning with global energy trends such as renewable integration. By prioritizing governance and transparency, the utility aims to maintain and build on the progress achieved so far.

With just over two months to go until the one-year mark, Eskom’s trajectory represents a critical opportunity for the state-owned utility to regain public trust and solidify its role as a cornerstone of South Africa’s economic and energy security.