TRAI Chairman Inaugurates SATRC Workshop on Spectrum: Enhancing Regional Collaboration for Effective Spectrum Management

The Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Mr. Anil Kumar Lahoti, inaugurated the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC) Workshop on Spectrum today in Goa, India. Organized by the Asia Pacific Telecommunity (APT) and hosted by TRAI at the DoubleTree by Hilton, the three-day event aims to address pressing spectrum management challenges and foster regional collaboration.

The workshop is attended by delegates from SATRC member countries, industry leaders, government representatives, and working group members, focusing on the vital role of spectrum in the rapidly advancing telecommunications landscape. Highlights of the Inaugural Session:

Welcome Address by APT Secretary General: Mr. Masanori Kondo, Secretary General of APT, emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in spectrum management. He highlighted APT's commitment to supporting efficient and sustainable utilization of spectrum resources.

Insights from SATRC Working Group Chair: Mr. Abdul Kayum, Chair of the SATRC Working Group on Spectrum, underscored the challenges faced by regulators in managing spectrum amid emerging technologies and emphasized the need for innovative solutions.

Keynote by TRAI Chairman: Mr. Anil Kumar Lahoti highlighted the centrality of spectrum management in driving digital transformation and economic growth. He emphasized:

The telecom sector's role as a catalyst for innovation and societal empowerment.

The importance of fostering innovation, universal connectivity, and sustainable growth through effective spectrum management.

The workshop’s significance as a platform for exchanging insights on emerging technologies, spectrum policies, and cross-border collaboration.

He reiterated that effective spectrum management goes beyond allocation—it involves creating an environment conducive to innovation, ensuring universal accessibility, and fostering economic progress.

Vote of Thanks: Mr. Atul Kumar Chaudhary, Secretary of TRAI, expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and participants for their presence. He commended the APT and TRAI organizing committees for assembling such a distinguished gathering and encouraged active participation in the discussions ahead.

Focus Areas and Objectives

The SATRC Workshop on Spectrum is set to:

Deepen understanding of spectrum management challenges and emerging trends.

Develop actionable guidelines and best practices for SATRC Working Group members.

Foster collaboration between member countries, industry leaders, and regulatory experts.

Strengthen regulatory capacity and cross-border cooperation in South Asia.

Additional Features

The workshop will include:

Expert-led sessions on innovative spectrum allocation and policy frameworks.

Interactive discussions on the role of emerging technologies, such as 5G and IoT, in spectrum usage.

Collaboration opportunities to create strategies for optimal spectrum utilization and connectivity.

Vision for the Future

With spectrum management being a cornerstone of digital connectivity, the outcomes of this workshop are expected to shape the trajectory of telecommunications regulation in South Asia. The emphasis on shared learning and collaborative efforts underscores the region's commitment to building a digitally connected future.

For further information or clarification, Mr. Yatinder Agrohi, Advisor (Administration/IR) at TRAI, can be contacted via email at advadmn[at]trai[dot]gov[dot]in.

The workshop promises to leave a lasting impact on the region’s approach to telecommunications, ensuring that innovation and connectivity remain at the forefront of the agenda.