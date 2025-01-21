Left Menu

Greater Noida Property Scheme Scandal: Developer Arrested for Fraud

Harinder Bashista, a real estate developer, was arrested for defrauding investors of Rs 30 crore in a fraudulent property scheme in Greater Noida. The project, launched in 2009, promised various amenities but was found to be a scam, with multiple buyers sold the same units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:03 IST
Greater Noida Property Scheme Scandal: Developer Arrested for Fraud
developer
  • Country:
  • India

A real estate fraud has surfaced involving Harinder Bashista, a developer who allegedly swindled investors for Rs 30 crore. Accusations against the director of a private estate development company led to his arrest, beginning with a complaint on May 24, 2022. An FIR was registered on June 3, 2022, following numerous allegations of deceit.

The project in question, which began in 2009, promised to offer office spaces, residential units, and a commercial mall in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park-III. However, instead of delivering on these promises, Bashista and his team are accused of using fake documents to secure investments and promised enticing returns that never materialized.

Victims, including Sunil Gupta, believed they were purchasing legitimate properties. Investigations found the company had no authority to sell the units, and many were double-sold, significantly increasing investor losses. Despite assured possession timelines, all promises remained unfulfilled, and the project is incomplete with 75 complaints lodged against the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025