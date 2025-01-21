Upholding Dignity: Bihar's Legacy in Constitutional Leadership

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stressed the need for individuals in constitutional positions to maintain high levels of propriety, stating that any attack on them constitutes an assault on democracy itself. He delivered these remarks while addressing the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference.

Khan praised Bihar's rich historical legacy in shaping democracy, noting the state's role as the world's first republic and its contributions to the Indian Constitution. He highlighted significant figures like Dr. Rajendra Prasad and others who played crucial roles in its formation.

Emphasizing the Constitution's supreme authority, Khan urged authorities to adhere to its principles. The event also saw speeches from prominent leaders such as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

