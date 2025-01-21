Left Menu

High-Stakes Impeachment: South Korean President Faces Constitutional Court

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attended his impeachment trial hearing, refuting claims of ordering military force to disrupt parliament in a martial law attempt. Facing a separate criminal probe for insurrection, Yoon's defense insists the decree wasn't meant for execution. The Constitutional Court will decide his fate within 180 days.

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Tuesday for a high-profile impeachment trial, adamantly denying accusations of orchestrating a military intervention to control parliament during his attempted imposition of martial law.

Amid an ongoing criminal investigation for insurrection charges, Yoon, attired in a formal navy suit, defended his actions, asserting his allegiance to democratic principles. The president's legal team argued that the martial law decree was merely a deterrent against opposition obstructionism, not a concrete plan.

The impeachment trial, prompted by a decisive parliamentary vote, continues as the Constitutional Court deliberates whether to permanently remove Yoon from his position. Meanwhile, heightened security surrounded the court, with police keeping Yoon's fervent supporters at bay.

