Gang Warfare: The Murder of Sumit Jandiyal
Sumit Jandiyal, a leader of the Gataru gang, was shot dead by rival gang members in a gang-related incident. After being fired upon, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The police have identified the assailants and are actively investigating the case.
In a shocking episode of gang rivalry, Sumit Jandiyal, reputed leader of the Gataru gang, was shot dead by a rival group on Tuesday afternoon. The incident unfolded at Jewel Chowk when three youths targeted Jandiyal's SUV, firing four rounds.
Jandiyal was swiftly taken to Government Medical College hospital, but was sadly declared dead upon arrival. The attackers, who are identified, carjacked a two-wheeler at gunpoint to escape from the scene.
Authorities quickly refuted any terrorist links, underscoring it as gang warfare. Law enforcement, led by a special investigation team, is pursuing the suspects vigorously, with ADGP Anand Jain and DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma spearheading the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
