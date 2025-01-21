Left Menu

Gang Warfare: The Murder of Sumit Jandiyal

Sumit Jandiyal, a leader of the Gataru gang, was shot dead by rival gang members in a gang-related incident. After being fired upon, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The police have identified the assailants and are actively investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:20 IST
Gang Warfare: The Murder of Sumit Jandiyal
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking episode of gang rivalry, Sumit Jandiyal, reputed leader of the Gataru gang, was shot dead by a rival group on Tuesday afternoon. The incident unfolded at Jewel Chowk when three youths targeted Jandiyal's SUV, firing four rounds.

Jandiyal was swiftly taken to Government Medical College hospital, but was sadly declared dead upon arrival. The attackers, who are identified, carjacked a two-wheeler at gunpoint to escape from the scene.

Authorities quickly refuted any terrorist links, underscoring it as gang warfare. Law enforcement, led by a special investigation team, is pursuing the suspects vigorously, with ADGP Anand Jain and DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma spearheading the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025