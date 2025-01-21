Controversy Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir's Constable Recruitment
Waheed Para, a PDP leader, has raised alarms over an alleged scam in the recruitment of constables in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the government of protecting those responsible. He highlights discrepancies in exam results as evidence of merit being undermined and calls for accountability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In Jammu and Kashmir, Waheed Para, a leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has brought attention to a purported scam in the police telecom wing's recruitment process.
Para criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), pointing out irregularities in exam results that suggest a compromise on merit.
He further accused the state government of protecting the officials involved by merely transferring them, stressing the need for accountability and systemic reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waheed Para
- JKSSB
- scam
- recruitment
- merit
- accountability
- constables
- examination
- government
- protection
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Condemns Pakistani Air Strikes: A Call for Accountability
Unfiltered Water Crisis: Mangaluru's Untreated Water Dilemma and Accountability Call
Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Pakistan’s Primary Healthcare Financing
Tirupati Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Demands for Accountability and Compensation
World Bank Approves Structural Changes to Strengthen Accountability Mechanism