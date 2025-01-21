Controversy Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir's Constable Recruitment

In Jammu and Kashmir, Waheed Para, a leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has brought attention to a purported scam in the police telecom wing's recruitment process.

Para criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), pointing out irregularities in exam results that suggest a compromise on merit.

He further accused the state government of protecting the officials involved by merely transferring them, stressing the need for accountability and systemic reform.

