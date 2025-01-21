Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir's Constable Recruitment

Waheed Para, a PDP leader, has raised alarms over an alleged scam in the recruitment of constables in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the government of protecting those responsible. He highlights discrepancies in exam results as evidence of merit being undermined and calls for accountability.

Updated: 21-01-2025 18:18 IST
In Jammu and Kashmir, Waheed Para, a leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has brought attention to a purported scam in the police telecom wing's recruitment process.

Para criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), pointing out irregularities in exam results that suggest a compromise on merit.

He further accused the state government of protecting the officials involved by merely transferring them, stressing the need for accountability and systemic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

