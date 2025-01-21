Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Major Explosive Cache in Anti-Naxal Operation

Security personnel recovered over 20 IEDs and more than 50 gelatine sticks during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum district. The explosives, planted by suspected CPI (Maoist) members, were defused or destroyed. The operation followed intelligence about Maoist leader presence and was intensified after an IED explosion earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:53 IST
Security Forces Uncover Major Explosive Cache in Anti-Naxal Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces uncovered a significant cache of explosives in West Singhbhum district as part of ongoing anti-Naxal operations.

A total of 21 IEDs were located in the forest near Serengda village and rendered safe by the bomb disposal squad, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

The operation was in response to intelligence regarding the presence of senior Maoist members in the area, following an earlier incident where an IED explosion claimed the life of a minor girl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025