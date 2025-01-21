Security Forces Uncover Major Explosive Cache in Anti-Naxal Operation
Security personnel recovered over 20 IEDs and more than 50 gelatine sticks during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum district. The explosives, planted by suspected CPI (Maoist) members, were defused or destroyed. The operation followed intelligence about Maoist leader presence and was intensified after an IED explosion earlier this month.
Security forces uncovered a significant cache of explosives in West Singhbhum district as part of ongoing anti-Naxal operations.
A total of 21 IEDs were located in the forest near Serengda village and rendered safe by the bomb disposal squad, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.
The operation was in response to intelligence regarding the presence of senior Maoist members in the area, following an earlier incident where an IED explosion claimed the life of a minor girl.
