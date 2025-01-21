Left Menu

ED Cracks Down: High-Profile Money Laundering in Real Estate

The Enforcement Directorate has attached commercial properties worth over Rs 82 crore in Delhi and Gurugram. This is part of a money-laundering investigation against MGF Developments and director Shravan Gupta, who is also implicated in the AgustaWestland scandal. Gupta allegedly diverted Rs 180 crore via fraudulent transactions.

Updated: 21-01-2025 19:46 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant move by attaching two high-value commercial spaces in Delhi and Gurugram, together worth more than Rs 82 crore. This action is part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation targeting real estate firm MGF Developments and its director, Shravan Gupta.

The federal agency's latest statement highlights that Gupta, who is also a suspect in the high-profile AgustaWestland helicopter scandal, has absconded. Efforts to reach Gupta for his comments have been unsuccessful.

The money-laundering case originates from an FIR filed by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, following a complaint from Emaar India Limited. The allegations involve Gupta's illegal transactions totaling Rs 180 crore, misappropriating funds from a joint venture company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

