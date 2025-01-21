Left Menu

Mexico's Stance: Sovereignty and Dialogue Amid U.S. Executive Orders

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has asserted her commitment to protecting Mexico's sovereignty while maintaining dialogue with the U.S. amid new executive orders by President Trump. These orders address migration and trade issues. Sheinbaum vows to handle migration humanely while revising trade relationships by 2026.

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico has reaffirmed her dedication to defending the nation's sovereignty, while seeking dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump. This announcement follows a series of executive orders from Trump aimed at curbing migration and redesignating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups.

Sheinbaum, at a recent press conference, highlighted Trump's migration orders as mirroring his prior term's policies and emphasized plans to manage migration with a humanitarian perspective. Moreover, she expressed her intent to repatriate foreign migrants compassionately while maintaining security coordination with the U.S.

In addition, Sheinbaum mentioned the peso's market performance, noting an improvement as it traded at 20.6489 per dollar. She also confirmed that Mexico plans to revisit trade agreements with the United States in 2026, insisting on a stable bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

