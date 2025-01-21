Left Menu

Retired Official Falls Victim to Rs 82 Lakh Cyber Fraud in Himachal Pradesh

A retired Himachal Pradesh government official lost Rs 82 lakh to cybercriminals after being promised high returns on stock investments. Duped via social media, he transferred the sum across eight transactions. Authorities later retrieved Rs 16 lakh. Citizens are advised to verify investment sources before proceeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:08 IST
A retired government official from Himachal Pradesh has reportedly been defrauded of Rs 82 lakh by cybercriminals, who promised high returns through investments in the stock market, according to police sources.

The victim filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell police station in Mandi after being ensnared in a scam that began with a Facebook link and subsequent addition to a misleading WhatsApp group, disclosed Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh Thakur.

Action by the Cyber Cell resulted in the recovery of Rs 16 lakh of the stolen sum through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Rising cyber fraud cases highlight the need for vigilance in online investment offers, urged DIG Mohit Chawla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

