Karnataka's Crime Controversy: Chief Minister and BJP Clash Over Law and Order

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenges BJP's accusations over a recent rape case, pointing to similar incidents during the BJP's tenure. The BJP demands Home Minister's resignation, criticizing the state's handling of crime. The Chief Minister assures stringent action against offenders to ensure women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has addressed allegations from the BJP regarding a recent surge in crime, including a shocking rape case in Bengaluru.

In response to BJP's critique over the state's law and order, Siddaramaiah highlighted similar incidents that occurred during the BJP regime, questioning their oversight. Despite BJP's call for Home Minister G Parameshwara's resignation, the Chief Minister reaffirmed a commitment to women's safety, promising strict action against perpetrators.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ashwath Narayana Gowda condemned Siddaramaiah's statements, accusing the administration of enabling criminal activities through irresponsible remarks. The political exchange underscores ongoing tensions as both parties grapple with issues of crime and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

