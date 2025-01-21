President Leads South African Delegation at 55th World Economic Forum in Davos

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Davos-Klosters to lead the South African delegation at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF). The annual event, taking place from January 20 to 24, 2025, is being held under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” and focuses on addressing pressing global and regional challenges.

President Ramaphosa’s official programme began with a bilateral meeting with Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Chairman of the WEF Board of Trustees. During this session, discussions focused on South Africa's leadership role as the G20 President and the country’s commitment to fostering global collaboration and equitable growth.

The South African G20 Presidency, themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, aims to address systemic disparities, promote sustainable development, and encourage unity to tackle shared global challenges such as climate change and energy transitions.

President’s Special Address

This afternoon, President Ramaphosa will deliver a Special Address to the WEF plenary, scheduled for 15:50 (CEST). His address will outline South Africa’s economic priorities, highlight its plans as the first African G20 President, and advocate for deeper cooperation in responding to global crises, such as geopolitical shocks, social inequality, and energy insecurity.

The Special Address will be broadcast live on wef.ch/wef25 and the Presidency’s official social media platforms.

South Africa’s Strategic Engagements at WEF

President Ramaphosa is set to engage with several Heads of State, leaders of international organizations, and industry stakeholders throughout the week. The discussions will aim to attract investments, drive economic growth, and strengthen South Africa's partnerships globally. The President’s participation underscores South Africa’s ambition to position itself as a key player in the global economic landscape.

Key policy areas include:

Advancing a just and inclusive energy transition.

Enhancing public-private partnerships to drive innovation.

Strengthening Africa’s voice in global decision-making.

The delegation will also explore strategies to leverage technology and data-driven solutions to promote economic resilience and inclusivity.

Cabinet Members Accompanying the President

President Ramaphosa is joined by a team of senior Cabinet members, including:

Ronald Lamola: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Enoch Godongwana: Minister of Finance.

Parks Tau: Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: Minister of Electricity and Energy.

Dr. Blade Nzimande: Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Solly Malatsi: Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Dion George: Minister of Fisheries, Forestry, and Environment.

Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi: Minister of Health.

John Steenhuisen: Minister of Agriculture.

Driving Africa’s Development Agenda

The delegation’s objectives include advancing Africa’s development priorities and advocating for equitable representation of the Global South in multilateral platforms. South Africa will also push for reforms to global financial systems, aiming to make them more responsive to the needs of developing nations.

Conclusion

President Ramaphosa’s participation in the WEF reflects South Africa’s commitment to fostering global partnerships, addressing economic disparities, and championing innovation-driven growth. The engagements in Davos are expected to bolster South Africa’s economic position while promoting solidarity and cooperation on the global stage.