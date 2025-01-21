Chile's Foreign Investment Boom: A 68% Surge

In a major economic development, Chile has witnessed a 68% rise in its foreign investment portfolio for 2024, surging to $56.23 billion, as announced by the Chilean government on Tuesday.

InvestChile, the nation's agency responsible for monitoring foreign investments, identified 474 active investment projects currently in various stages of execution.

This growth in foreign investment reflects a vibrant and expanding economic landscape in Chile, with projects scattered across multiple sectors, promising further developmental strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)