Left Menu

Chile's Foreign Investment Boom: A 68% Surge

Chile's foreign investment portfolio saw a significant increase of 68% in 2024, reaching $56.23 billion. This information was disclosed by the Chilean government. InvestChile reported that there are 474 active projects in different phases across the country, indicating robust investment activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:49 IST
Chile's Foreign Investment Boom: A 68% Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a major economic development, Chile has witnessed a 68% rise in its foreign investment portfolio for 2024, surging to $56.23 billion, as announced by the Chilean government on Tuesday.

InvestChile, the nation's agency responsible for monitoring foreign investments, identified 474 active investment projects currently in various stages of execution.

This growth in foreign investment reflects a vibrant and expanding economic landscape in Chile, with projects scattered across multiple sectors, promising further developmental strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025