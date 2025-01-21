Vice President Sounds Alarm on Demographic Disruption and Illegal Migration

In a striking address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar warned of the growing menace posed by 'demographic disruption' to India's nationalism on Tuesday. Speaking at an interaction with students at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Raipur, Dhankhar stressed the threat of illegal migration, which he claims burdens resources and sectors including employment and health care.

Highlighting the constitutional roots of the Uniform Civil Code, Dhankhar questioned opposition to its implementation. He urged the public to recognize its significance in the directive principles of state policy, emphasizing that societal goals should evolve alongside democratic maturation. Dhankhar also called for strict action against those challenging public order by destroying property.

During the student interaction, he stressed the need for quality politicians who emphasize dialogue over disruption. Also present were Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, underscoring the significance of the event. Dhankhar concluded with a call for institutions to adhere to their constitutional roles for effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)