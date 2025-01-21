Manipur's Path to Inclusive Development: Bridging Hills and Valleys
Manipur CM N Biren Singh emphasized the BJP-led government's dedication to inclusive development, ensuring equal project allocation across hill and valley districts. Highlighting achievements like the mini secretariat and educational upgrades, Singh underscored infrastructure improvements aimed at uniting diverse communities in the conflict-affected region.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday reiterated the BJP-led government's commitment to inclusive development, announcing that welfare projects are distributed equally between the state's hills and valleys. Addressing a sports event at Riha village in Kamjong district, Singh highlighted efforts to bridge regional disparities.
The Meitei and Kuki communities, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley and hill areas respectively, have been in conflict since May 2023, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced. Singh's remarks stress the importance of respect and unity in strengthening societal bonds, aiming at reconciliation amid ongoing tensions.
Among notable achievements, Singh cited the newly completed mini secretariat in Kamjong district and ongoing projects like school upgrades, sub-station construction, and the new District Transport Office. Additionally, infrastructure developments such as the Maklangriver bridge and educational institution enhancements reflect the government's push toward equitable progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
