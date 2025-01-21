CCI Approves Acquisition and Equity Restructuring Among Agro Tech Foods, Bharti Enterprises, and Del Monte Entities

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for the proposed combination involving Agro Tech Foods Limited (ATFL), Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL), DMPL India Limited (DMPL India), and Del Monte Foods Private Limited (DMFPL). This transaction represents a strategic restructuring within the food and beverage industry, consolidating operations and equity holdings to streamline business growth.

Details of the Proposed Combination

Acquisition of DMFPL by ATFL: ATFL will acquire 100% shareholding in DMFPL from its existing shareholders—Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL), Bharti Units (comprising Bharti SBM, Bharti RBM, Bharti RM, and Bharti Satya), and DMPL India.

Upon completion, DMFPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ATFL. Equity Issuance to Bharti and DMPL India: ATFL will issue 20.95% equity shares to Bharti and 14.39% equity shares to DMPL India through preferential allotment, compensating them for their stake in DMFPL.

Key Entities in the Proposed Combination

Agro Tech Foods Limited (ATFL): ATFL, a publicly listed company, specializes in manufacturing, marketing, and selling a wide array of food products and edible oils, catering to the Indian and international markets.

Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL): BEL operates primarily in management consultancy within the Bharti Group, a conglomerate with interests in telecommunications, real estate, and other sectors.

DMPL India Limited (DMPL India): DMPL India is an investment holding company with controlling stakes in branded food and beverage businesses. These businesses produce, market, and sell a range of packaged products, including fruit, vegetable and tomato-based sauces, condiments, juices, and frozen food items. Apart from its investment in DMFPL, DMPL India has no direct operations in India.

Del Monte Foods Private Limited (DMFPL): DMFPL manufactures and sells packaged foods such as snacks, ready-to-eat meals, sauces, spreads, dips, edible oils, and pasta, primarily catering to the Indian market.

Bharti Units: The transaction includes Bharti SBM, Bharti RBM, Bharti RM, and Bharti Satya, all subsidiaries or entities under Bharti Enterprises involved in the restructuring process.

Strategic Importance of the Transaction

The approved transaction reflects a strategic alignment between the parties to:

Strengthen Market Position: By consolidating DMFPL into ATFL’s portfolio, the latter will enhance its range of food products, improving its competitive edge in India’s growing food and beverage sector. Equity Realignment: Issuing equity shares to Bharti and DMPL India ensures value creation and shared growth among stakeholders. Streamlined Operations: The amalgamation simplifies the ownership structure and facilitates coordinated decision-making to drive operational efficiency.

Broader Implications for the Industry

The integration positions ATFL to tap into India’s rapidly expanding packaged food market, leveraging the strong brand presence of Del Monte. The move aligns with trends emphasizing convenience, health-conscious eating, and premium-quality packaged foods.

Additionally, the issuance of equity shares to Bharti and DMPL India signals long-term stakeholder collaboration aimed at fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

CCI’s Role

The CCI’s approval underscores its commitment to fostering fair competition while enabling strategic business combinations that enhance efficiency and market dynamics.

The approved restructuring marks a significant development in the Indian food and beverage industry, with ATFL poised to consolidate its leadership position through this strategic acquisition. By integrating DMFPL’s operations, the company is well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of Indian consumers and expand its footprint in both domestic and global markets.