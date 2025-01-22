Trump Pardons Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, an infamous online platform for drug trafficking. Ulbricht was previously sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

Trump, addressing his supporters on Truth Social, his social media platform, revealed that he spoke with Ulbricht's mother early in his presidency. 'I am pleased to grant a full and unconditional pardon to her son, Ross,' Trump stated, emphasizing his distaste for those who prosecuted Ulbricht.

This decision was anticipated by some, as Trump had expressed his intention to aid Ulbricht during the Libertarian Party National Convention last May. Libertarian activists, who have consistently criticized federal drug policies as excessive, welcomed the pardon.

(With inputs from agencies.)