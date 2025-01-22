Left Menu

Trump Pardons Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht

US President Donald Trump has pardoned Ross Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road website, who was serving a life sentence. Trump, who pledged this move earlier, expressed disdain for those involved in Ulbricht's conviction. The libertarian community supports Ulbricht, criticizing drug-related criminal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:56 IST
Trump Pardons Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, an infamous online platform for drug trafficking. Ulbricht was previously sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

Trump, addressing his supporters on Truth Social, his social media platform, revealed that he spoke with Ulbricht's mother early in his presidency. 'I am pleased to grant a full and unconditional pardon to her son, Ross,' Trump stated, emphasizing his distaste for those who prosecuted Ulbricht.

This decision was anticipated by some, as Trump had expressed his intention to aid Ulbricht during the Libertarian Party National Convention last May. Libertarian activists, who have consistently criticized federal drug policies as excessive, welcomed the pardon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025