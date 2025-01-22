Trump Pardons Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht
US President Donald Trump has pardoned Ross Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road website, who was serving a life sentence. Trump, who pledged this move earlier, expressed disdain for those involved in Ulbricht's conviction. The libertarian community supports Ulbricht, criticizing drug-related criminal policies.
In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, an infamous online platform for drug trafficking. Ulbricht was previously sentenced to life in prison in 2015.
Trump, addressing his supporters on Truth Social, his social media platform, revealed that he spoke with Ulbricht's mother early in his presidency. 'I am pleased to grant a full and unconditional pardon to her son, Ross,' Trump stated, emphasizing his distaste for those who prosecuted Ulbricht.
This decision was anticipated by some, as Trump had expressed his intention to aid Ulbricht during the Libertarian Party National Convention last May. Libertarian activists, who have consistently criticized federal drug policies as excessive, welcomed the pardon.
