Uttar Pradesh Government Defends Progress Amid Criticism

In a heated political exchange, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak rebuffed criticisms from Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that the current administration is steadfast in its mission to enhance the quality of life for its citizens. Pathak highlighted significant advancements in the state's infrastructure and public services.

Pathak retorted to Yadav's unfavorable comparison to previous governmental terms by illustrating past deficiencies under Samajwadi leadership, like broken roads and neglected hospitals. He proudly stated, 'Today, Uttar Pradesh has changed,' underscoring ongoing improvements and development efforts.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the state government on their handling of the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, which saw significant seizures in Varanasi. He accused systemic complicity and promised to challenge the issue in the Legislative Assembly, highlighting major administrative lapses and claiming this was a matter stored with vested interests.

