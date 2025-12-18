Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Defends Progress Amid Criticism

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak addresses criticism from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, emphasizing the state's developmental strides in infrastructure and public services. Meanwhile, Yadav raises concerns over a major crackdown on illegal codeine-based cough syrup trade, alleging systemic complicity and administrative failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak rebuffed criticisms from Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that the current administration is steadfast in its mission to enhance the quality of life for its citizens. Pathak highlighted significant advancements in the state's infrastructure and public services.

Pathak retorted to Yadav's unfavorable comparison to previous governmental terms by illustrating past deficiencies under Samajwadi leadership, like broken roads and neglected hospitals. He proudly stated, 'Today, Uttar Pradesh has changed,' underscoring ongoing improvements and development efforts.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the state government on their handling of the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, which saw significant seizures in Varanasi. He accused systemic complicity and promised to challenge the issue in the Legislative Assembly, highlighting major administrative lapses and claiming this was a matter stored with vested interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

