Left Menu

Government Mulls Sugar MSP Revision Amid Rising Cane Arrears

The Indian government is considering revising the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar and other industry relief measures. This response comes after the sugar industry expressed concerns over rising cane arrears due to surplus stocks, high production costs, and falling prices. Potential solutions include MSP revision and increased exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:42 IST
Government Mulls Sugar MSP Revision Amid Rising Cane Arrears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is contemplating revising the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar as part of measures to address growing concerns within the sugar industry. Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra announced this initiative at the ISMA Annual General Meeting, responding to warnings of rising cane arrears from mid-January.

The Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) noted arrears of Rs 2,000 crore in Maharashtra, attributed to surplus stocks and declining domestic prices. This has resulted in a liquidity crisis for sugar mills. ISMA is advocating for an MSP revision from Rs 31 to Rs 41.66 per kg, last changed in 2019.

Chopra revealed ongoing considerations to revise MSP levels and extend sugar exports beyond the current 1.5 million tonnes. Despite a bumper sugar production forecast and lower ethanol allocation, challenges persist. The ISMA highlights the need for timely government intervention to ensure the industry's survival and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025