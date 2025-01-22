Controversy Clouds Pete Hegseth's Defense Secretary Nomination

Controversy surrounds Pete Hegseth's nomination for U.S. Defense Secretary as a former sister-in-law claims abusive behavior towards his second wife. The affidavit, presented during his vetting process, has raised concerns about his suitability for the role.

According to Danielle Hegseth, the nominee's behavior posed a threat to his former wife's safety. These allegations point to repeated drunkenness and an environment requiring a 'safe-word' for protection, forcing scrutiny of his character and past conduct.

While Hegseth denies these claims, and his attorney dismisses them as embittered assertions, the controversy has ignited debates on Capitol Hill. Some Republicans dismiss it as a political ploy, yet it parallels Brett Kavanaugh's contentious confirmation saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)