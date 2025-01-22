Trump's DEI Dismantling: A New Direction for Federal Workforce

In a sweeping move to reshape federal workforce policies, President Donald Trump's administration has ordered the suspension of all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) staff, directing agencies to expedite plans for their layoffs. This directive, outlined in a memo from the Office of Personnel Management, marks a significant shift from the previous administration's focus on DEI initiatives.

The directive follows an executive order signed by Trump, which aims to dismantle DEI programs within the federal government. These programs had included anti-bias training and support for minority farmers and homeowners. Federal agencies have been instructed to suspend DEI-related activities and report any rebranded programs to avoid repercussions.

This order represents a continuation of Trump's earlier efforts to curb DEI programs. Critics argue it poses challenges to established federal processes and goals for a more inclusive workforce. The executive order is already prompting reactions from companies and advocacy groups concerned about its broader social and economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)