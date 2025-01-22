Left Menu

Aisake Eke: New Era of Leadership for Tonga

Tonga's King Tupou VI has appointed 'Aisake Eke as the new prime minister following his selection by lawmakers. Former Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni resigned for national interests. Eke, also the new chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum, faces significant economic challenges, with substantial external debt owed to China's Exim Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 08:47 IST
Aisake Eke: New Era of Leadership for Tonga

Tonga's political landscape has undergone a significant shift as King Tupou VI appoints 'Aisake Eke as the nation's new prime minister, following the backing of lawmakers.

A month after Eke's selection, the island nation is anticipating changes under his leadership, especially now that he also heads the Pacific Islands Forum, advocating for reduced reliance on foreign security.

With Tonga's external debt mounting, predominantly towards China's Exim Bank, Eke's administration is expected to tackle economic hurdles. Australia's Prime Minister expressed optimism for collaboration to assist Tonga in prioritizing its national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025