Aisake Eke: New Era of Leadership for Tonga
Tonga's King Tupou VI has appointed 'Aisake Eke as the new prime minister following his selection by lawmakers. Former Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni resigned for national interests. Eke, also the new chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum, faces significant economic challenges, with substantial external debt owed to China's Exim Bank.
Tonga's political landscape has undergone a significant shift as King Tupou VI appoints 'Aisake Eke as the nation's new prime minister, following the backing of lawmakers.
A month after Eke's selection, the island nation is anticipating changes under his leadership, especially now that he also heads the Pacific Islands Forum, advocating for reduced reliance on foreign security.
With Tonga's external debt mounting, predominantly towards China's Exim Bank, Eke's administration is expected to tackle economic hurdles. Australia's Prime Minister expressed optimism for collaboration to assist Tonga in prioritizing its national interests.
