Aisake Eke: New Era of Leadership for Tonga

Tonga's political landscape has undergone a significant shift as King Tupou VI appoints 'Aisake Eke as the nation's new prime minister, following the backing of lawmakers.

A month after Eke's selection, the island nation is anticipating changes under his leadership, especially now that he also heads the Pacific Islands Forum, advocating for reduced reliance on foreign security.

With Tonga's external debt mounting, predominantly towards China's Exim Bank, Eke's administration is expected to tackle economic hurdles. Australia's Prime Minister expressed optimism for collaboration to assist Tonga in prioritizing its national interests.

