Digital Lifelines Cut: Taiwan's Matsu Islands Disconnected
Undersea cables connecting Taiwan's Matsu Islands to the main island have been severely disrupted, with one cable disconnected entirely. Backup systems have been employed to restore partial internet access. The incident is part of broader tensions between Taiwan and China, amid allegations of provocative activities.
Undersea cables crucial for internet connectivity to Taiwan's Matsu Islands have been severely disrupted, according to the Ministry of Digital Affairs. The cables lie near China, and one is entirely severed while the other suffers serious issues, necessitating backup communication solutions.
Reuters sources revealed that microwave communications are now in play, allowing the islands' 14,000 residents some internet access. This comes amid rising tensions as Taiwan accuses China of 'grey zone' tactics intended to pressure the island without direct military engagement.
Taiwan suspects a Chinese ship might have damaged the cables recently. While the ship's owner denies involvement, Taiwan is prepared to deploy naval forces to assist the coast guard in safeguarding these critical infrastructure links.
