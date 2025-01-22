Digital Lifelines Cut: Taiwan's Matsu Islands Disconnected

Undersea cables crucial for internet connectivity to Taiwan's Matsu Islands have been severely disrupted, according to the Ministry of Digital Affairs. The cables lie near China, and one is entirely severed while the other suffers serious issues, necessitating backup communication solutions.

Reuters sources revealed that microwave communications are now in play, allowing the islands' 14,000 residents some internet access. This comes amid rising tensions as Taiwan accuses China of 'grey zone' tactics intended to pressure the island without direct military engagement.

Taiwan suspects a Chinese ship might have damaged the cables recently. While the ship's owner denies involvement, Taiwan is prepared to deploy naval forces to assist the coast guard in safeguarding these critical infrastructure links.

