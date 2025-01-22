Left Menu

Digital Lifelines Cut: Taiwan's Matsu Islands Disconnected

Undersea cables connecting Taiwan's Matsu Islands to the main island have been severely disrupted, with one cable disconnected entirely. Backup systems have been employed to restore partial internet access. The incident is part of broader tensions between Taiwan and China, amid allegations of provocative activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:00 IST
Digital Lifelines Cut: Taiwan's Matsu Islands Disconnected

Undersea cables crucial for internet connectivity to Taiwan's Matsu Islands have been severely disrupted, according to the Ministry of Digital Affairs. The cables lie near China, and one is entirely severed while the other suffers serious issues, necessitating backup communication solutions.

Reuters sources revealed that microwave communications are now in play, allowing the islands' 14,000 residents some internet access. This comes amid rising tensions as Taiwan accuses China of 'grey zone' tactics intended to pressure the island without direct military engagement.

Taiwan suspects a Chinese ship might have damaged the cables recently. While the ship's owner denies involvement, Taiwan is prepared to deploy naval forces to assist the coast guard in safeguarding these critical infrastructure links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025