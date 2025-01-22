Prabowo Subianto Weighs Amnesty in Papua: A New Hope for Peace?

In a potential move towards peace, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto is contemplating granting pardons to prisoners with ties to separatist groups in Papua, on the condition they renounce violence and separatist ambitions. This initiative was confirmed by a senior minister on Wednesday.

The proposed amnesty could extend to those already convicted or awaiting trial if they pledge loyalty to the Indonesian state, senior minister for law and human rights affairs, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, disclosed. The government is currently compiling lists of eligible individuals, with most associated with armed separatist factions in Papua.

The conflict in resource-rich Papua has simmered since it came under Indonesian control post a contentious 1969 referendum. While security forces are accused of human rights abuses, separatists have escalated violence, including abductions and raids. This amnesty could also cover drug offenders and activists, with previous discussions around leniency for corruption under specific conditions.

