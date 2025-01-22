Left Menu

Nicola Willis Celebrates Drop in Inflation, Predicts Relief for Kiwi Households

Willis highlighted that the domestic component of inflation, or non-tradables, declined from 4.9% in the year to September to 4.5% in the year to December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:33 IST
Nicola Willis Celebrates Drop in Inflation, Predicts Relief for Kiwi Households
The Finance Minister pointed to other economic data showing spare capacity in the economy, which suggests there is room for further interest rate reductions in the near future. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has welcomed the decline in domestic inflation, emphasizing its potential to bring relief to New Zealand households through lower mortgage rates and reduced living costs.

Stats NZ reported that inflation was 2.2% in the year to December, marking the second consecutive quarter that inflation has stayed within the Reserve Bank's target band of 1-3%. This achievement is seen as a positive indicator for economic stability and growth.

Willis highlighted that the domestic component of inflation, or non-tradables, declined from 4.9% in the year to September to 4.5% in the year to December.

“Decisions about the Official Cash Rate (OCR) remain the responsibility of the Reserve Bank, but the decline in domestic inflation is undoubtedly good news for people with mortgages,” she said.

The Finance Minister pointed to other economic data showing spare capacity in the economy, which suggests there is room for further interest rate reductions in the near future.

“This decline in inflation reflects the effectiveness of the Government’s disciplined approach to public spending. Our measures to reduce inflationary pressures are working, and the benefits are starting to flow through to households.”

According to Willis, lower inflation and interest rates provide a strong foundation for economic growth, leading to increased investment, job creation, and higher incomes.

Recent Reserve Bank data supports her optimism. For the first time since September 2021, the average interest rate on residential mortgages fell in November. Further reductions in the coming months could ease cost-of-living pressures, freeing up household budgets and boosting spending in local businesses.

Expanded Context: Willis’s comments come as the Government continues to balance fiscal prudence with support for economic recovery. Lower inflation not only benefits homeowners but also signals a healthy alignment with the Reserve Bank’s long-term economic objectives.

While the Reserve Bank Governor will ultimately decide on future OCR adjustments, economic analysts are optimistic that the drop in non-tradables inflation signals a broader trend of stability.

Business leaders have also expressed hope that the easing cost pressures will stimulate both consumer and business confidence, paving the way for sustained growth.

“This is a positive step forward for the economy, and it underscores the importance of managing public finances responsibly. The Government’s focus remains on ensuring these gains translate into real benefits for all New Zealanders,” Willis concluded.

The upcoming quarters will determine the pace of further mortgage rate adjustments and whether the economy continues to meet inflation targets, offering much-anticipated relief to households and businesses alike. 

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025