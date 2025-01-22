Supreme Court Extends Stay on Mathura Mosque Survey Amidst Ongoing Dispute

The Supreme Court has extended its stay on the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura. This complex holds historical and religious significance as it lies adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, a revered site for Hindus.

The apex court's bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, addressed three primary issues, including an intra-court appeal filed by Hindu litigants and the challenge to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The hearing on the plea against the survey, filed by the 'Committee of Management of Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah', has been deferred to the week commencing April 1.

The Hindu litigants claim evidence of a historical temple at the mosque's site, which has been under legal scrutiny. Despite the previous order's stay, the high court had earlier approved a survey to investigate these claims, a decision now contested at the nation's highest judicial level.

(With inputs from agencies.)