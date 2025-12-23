Allahabad High Court Upholds Prosecution in High-Profile SC/ST Act Case
The Allahabad High Court rejected an appeal to withdraw prosecution against accused individuals under the SC/ST Act. The court emphasized the need for independent scrutiny by the court and public prosecutor, supporting a thorough probe. The trial is expected to conclude within six months.
The Allahabad High Court has upheld a trial court's decision to reject an application seeking to withdraw prosecution in a significant case involving accusations under the SC/ST Act.
Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav dismissed the appeal by Chhote Lal Kushwaha and others, noting that the Special Judge extensively analyzed evidence pointing to potential cheating and caste-based abuse.
Evaluating the accusations, including misuse of a visa and alleged caste-indicative abuses, the court emphasized the importance of public interest in grounds for prosecution withdrawal, setting an expectation for trial conclusion in six months.
