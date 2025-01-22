Left Menu

Indian Troops Prevent Drone Intrusion: Security Concerns Persist at LoC

Indian army troops opened fire at a Pakistani drone that crossed the Line of Control into Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The drone briefly hovered but returned to Pakistan after the initial confrontation. A search operation was initiated to ensure no illicit items were dropped.

Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:40 IST
In a pre-dawn encounter, Indian army troops engaged in defensive action by opening fire at a Pakistani drone spotted crossing into Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The drone, after briefly hovering over an area near the border fence in the Mendhar sector, retreated back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This incident occurred early Wednesday, prompting immediate military action.

A search operation commenced at first light, amid fears that the drone might have been used for airdropping weapons or narcotics. Officials reported that the operation was ongoing at last count.

