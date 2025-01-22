Indian Troops Prevent Drone Intrusion: Security Concerns Persist at LoC

In a pre-dawn encounter, Indian army troops engaged in defensive action by opening fire at a Pakistani drone spotted crossing into Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The drone, after briefly hovering over an area near the border fence in the Mendhar sector, retreated back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This incident occurred early Wednesday, prompting immediate military action.

A search operation commenced at first light, amid fears that the drone might have been used for airdropping weapons or narcotics. Officials reported that the operation was ongoing at last count.

(With inputs from agencies.)