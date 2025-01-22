Antitrust Regulator Chair Steps Down Amid Strategic Shifts

In a significant development, British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced the resignation of the chair of the antitrust regulator. This decision comes as the agency braces for leadership change to align with the government's new regulatory strategies.

Reeves, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasized that the outgoing chair recognized the government's shift in strategic approach toward regulation. The move is aimed at ensuring that leadership is in step with the administration's bold, new direction.

The finance minister underlined the importance of shared vision in regulatory matters, indicating that the change in leadership was necessary for synchronization between the regulator and government policy.

