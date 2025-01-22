Shocking Assault Unfolds Over Housing Dispute in Madhya Pradesh

Two women were allegedly beaten, with one tied to an electric pole, in Gwalior district's Dabra town, following a housing dispute, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The altercation, occurring Tuesday evening, escalated due to an ongoing disagreement over vacating a property, subsequently leading to arrests.

Footage of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting police action. Four out of 14 suspects, including Vijay Agrawal, have been apprehended, whilst a search for others is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)