Shocking Assault Unfolds Over Housing Dispute in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, two women were allegedly assaulted due to a housing dispute. One was tied to an electric pole. Police have arrested four out of the 14 accused. The incident was caught on video, highlighting the tensions over vacating a property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were allegedly beaten, with one tied to an electric pole, in Gwalior district's Dabra town, following a housing dispute, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The altercation, occurring Tuesday evening, escalated due to an ongoing disagreement over vacating a property, subsequently leading to arrests.

Footage of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting police action. Four out of 14 suspects, including Vijay Agrawal, have been apprehended, whilst a search for others is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

