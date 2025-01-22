Left Menu

Mumbai EOW Cracks Down on Torres Ponzi Scheme: High Court Demands Accountability

The Bombay High Court criticized police for inaction in the Torres investment scam, which defrauded investors through Ponzi schemes. The court called for preventative mechanisms and ordered police to protect a whistle-blower. With over 3,700 victims, the case involves multiple FIRs, with the Economic Offences Wing arresting three notable individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:55 IST
Mumbai EOW Cracks Down on Torres Ponzi Scheme: High Court Demands Accountability
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has reprimanded police officials for a lack of prompt action in tackling the Torres investment scam, which has allegedly defrauded investors of over Rs 57 crore through Ponzi schemes and multi-level marketing tactics.

The legal censure came from a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, who noted the police's failure to act swiftly despite having crucial information concerning the scam. The bench stressed the need for future preventive measures to protect the public's finances.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the court ordered security for whistle-blower Abhishek Gupta and demanded a detailed probe report, urging a thorough investigation by the Economic Offences Wing. Investigations have so far resulted in three arrests, including foreign nationals, while further legal proceedings are set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025