Prince Harry's Legal Victory: Settlement Reached with News Group Newspapers

Prince Harry settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over unlawful information gathering. The media group admitted to illegal activity, agreeing to pay significant damages. The lawsuit, set to begin at London's High Court, concerned privacy breaches from 1996 to 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:22 IST
Prince Harry

In a significant legal resolution, Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering practices. The media group conceded on Wednesday that Prince Harry had been a victim of illegal activities.

Prince Harry, the 40-year-old younger son of King Charles, sought legal action against the publisher of the Sun and the defunct News of the World, alleging that NGN unlawfully obtained private information between 1996 and 2011. According to his lawyer, a settlement has been reached just before the start of his trial at the High Court in London.

The royal's lawyer stated that NGN agreed to compensate Prince Harry with significant damages, admitting to unlawful acts by the Sun and to phone-hacking activities carried out by the News of the World. The publisher also issued an apology for invading the privacy of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

