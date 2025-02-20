Left Menu

Skoda's Customs Clash: Misclassification or Misunderstanding?

The Customs department has accused Skoda Auto Volkswagen India of misclassifying imports, resulting in a $1.4 billion tax demand. The department claims the company misdeclared CKD units, paying lower import duties. The company challenges the notice, arguing its classification was consistent with past submissions.

In a heated contention before the Bombay High Court, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India finds itself at loggerheads with the Customs department, facing a hefty $1.4 billion tax demand. The authorities allege the auto giant misclassified its imports, misleadingly declaring them as individual parts rather than Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units, which significantly reduced their duty liabilities.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman, representing the Customs department, stood firm, asserting that the rule of law is unyielding and the company must comply like other importers. He emphasized, "You have to fall in line." The Customs insists that Volkswagen's attempt to play the 'victim' is unjustified and scrutiny was inevitable.

While Volkswagen's legal team argues the charges are 'arbitrary and illegal', claiming all previous classifications were sanctioned according to law, the Customs department maintains their stance was driven by uncovering new facts. The ongoing case reflects broader challenges in the complex world of import duty regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

