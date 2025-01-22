DPIIT and Apna Collaborate to Support Startups with Hiring Credits and Talent Acquisition

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has joined forces with Apna, India’s leading jobs and professional networking platform, to bolster the talent acquisition capabilities of DPIIT-registered startups. This strategic partnership is set to provide these startups with essential tools for hiring highly skilled manpower while also generating new job opportunities for India’s unemployed youth.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), offers DPIIT-registered startups credits worth Rs 2,000 per entity on the Apna platform. The initiative, which covers approximately 7,00,000 entities registered on the Bharat Startup Registry (Bhaskar) platform, is valued at Rs 140 crore. As the startup ecosystem expands, the initiative’s value is expected to grow, potentially reaching Rs 300 crore in the coming years.

The financial credits will be utilized for job postings on Apna’s platform, which will grant startups access to a broad and tailored talent pool. This collaboration aims to streamline the hiring process and improve the efficiency with which startups can find the right talent, accelerating their growth and innovation. By tapping into Apna’s suite of AI-driven tools, startups will be able to quickly match job openings with skilled professionals, enhancing their chances for success in a competitive market.

Promoting Job Creation and Skill Development

The partnership is not just beneficial for startups but also aims to provide a pathway for India’s unemployed youth to engage with the rapidly expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem. By supporting startups in their recruitment efforts, this initiative will contribute to broader employment opportunities, especially for skilled workers across various sectors.

Apna’s platform will serve as a catalyst in this process by offering startups access to a range of hiring tools, including AI-driven job matching features tailored to the specific requirements of the startup industry. This collaboration also includes DPIIT’s Startup India program, which will work closely with Apna to curate job postings that align with industry standards and meet the talent needs of new and growing enterprises.

Facilitating Growth and Scaling Operations

With the credits enabling startups to post jobs and access specialized talent pools, the initiative is designed to improve time-to-market for innovative startups. This access to skilled labor will allow startups to scale their operations more effectively and efficiently, contributing to India’s overall economic growth.

By removing hiring barriers and offering resources to improve recruitment strategies, this partnership marks a significant step forward in ensuring that India’s startup ecosystem can access the human capital necessary for sustained innovation and success. Through this collaboration, both DPIIT and Apna are working to foster a stronger, more inclusive job market that supports youth employment while advancing the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.

This alliance exemplifies the ongoing efforts to bolster India’s startup ecosystem and create an environment where innovation, talent, and job opportunities can thrive hand-in-hand.