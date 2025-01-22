Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Hails Traditional Games, Eyes Future Olympic Bid in 2036

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, today felicitated the Indian men’s and women’s Kho Kho teams for their historic victory in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. The two teams triumphed in their respective finals against Nepal at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on January 19, 2025, making history by securing India’s first-ever Kho Kho World Cup titles.

Dr. Mandaviya, during the felicitation ceremony, expressed his admiration for the resurgence of traditional games in India. He highlighted how these sports exemplify resilience, community spirit, and traditional values that the world can learn from. He also referred to the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently emphasized the importance of providing exposure to traditional sports.

"The best exposure for our traditional sports has now been provided, and our teams are excelling at the global level. Congratulations to the spirit of our players and the rich heritage they carry," said Dr. Mandaviya.

India’s Ambition for 2036 Olympics

Looking ahead, Dr. Mandaviya pointed to India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics, highlighting the need for continuous improvement and success in traditional sports. “We need to ensure that the momentum from the Kho Kho World Cup victory continues. The target now is the 2026 Asian Games, and we must ensure that Kho Kho players get the opportunity to compete there,” he said. The Union Minister also reiterated the government's aspiration to include Kho Kho in the Olympics by 2036, underscoring the role of players, coaches, and the Kho Kho Federation in achieving this ambitious goal.

India’s Dominance at the Kho Kho World Cup

Out of the 23 countries that participated in the Kho Kho World Cup held in New Delhi, India emerged as the dominant force. A month-long training camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium was credited with helping the teams prepare for the competition. Sumit Bhatia, the chief coach of the Indian Women’s Kho Kho team, explained that the rigorous camp, which began on December 10, helped identify the best 15 players for each team.

“We had 60 players at the camp, and from there we selected the top 15 for both the men’s and women’s teams. Players from all over India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, came together to form the team. The chemistry they developed during this camp was crucial to our success,” Bhatia said.

Professional Support for Athletes

Bhatia also shared that for the first time, players underwent sports science testing and were provided with top-tier diet and lodging facilities by SAI, all of which contributed significantly to the teams’ stellar performances.

India’s victory in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 has set the stage for future success. With the next edition of the tournament scheduled for England in four years, Bhatia emphasized that India aims to continue its dominance. "We will ensure that India’s flag is at the top of the podium once again,” he added.

The victory of both teams is not only a historic achievement but also a testament to India’s growing commitment to promoting and excelling in traditional sports, with the hope of seeing Kho Kho in the Olympics one day.