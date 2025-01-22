Left Menu

Nationwide Outrage: Justice Delayed in Trainee Doctor's Tragedy

The Supreme Court has postponed its hearing on a suo-motu case involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor until January 29 due to time constraints. Nationwide protests erupted following the crime on August 9 last year. The case has seen significant judicial and investigative proceedings since then.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has postponed a pivotal hearing to January 29 concerning the high-profile case of a trainee doctor's rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This delay stems from scheduling constraints and the submission of three new applications, the court announced on Wednesday.

The case gained national attention following the shocking crime on August 9 last year, triggering widespread indignation and protests in West Bengal. Initially handled by the Kolkata police, the investigation was later transferred to the CBI on August 13 after dissatisfaction voiced by the Calcutta High Court. The Supreme Court subsequently took charge of the oversight on August 19, 2024.

Convict Sanjay Roy received a life sentence earlier in January from a Kolkata trial court. However, the Supreme Court's suo-motu hearing, addressing gender-based violence and safety measures, remains pending. The court plans to reconvene on March 17, 2025, unless earlier proceedings are necessitated by trial delays or urgent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

