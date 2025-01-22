President Murmu Urges Probationary Officers to Foster Citizen-Centric Governance and Drive Inclusive Development

On January 22, 2025, a group of probationers from the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) and Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) met with President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Addressing the officers, President Murmu emphasized their crucial roles in shaping India's future amidst transformative technological and global changes.

The President highlighted the dynamic environment officers are entering, shaped by technological advancements, rapid information flow, and global shifts. She encouraged them to adopt a citizen-centric approach in their duties, keeping the needs of marginalized and underprivileged sections at the forefront of decision-making. “Your thoughts, decisions, and actions will significantly influence the nation’s trajectory,” she remarked, urging them to uphold the principles of inclusion and innovation.

Empowering Defence Financial Management

Addressing the IDAS officers, President Murmu underscored their pivotal role in the financial oversight of India’s armed forces. She highlighted the importance of accountability, transparency, and seamless financial management in strengthening national security.

The President called on the officers to leverage advanced technologies and innovative practices to enhance auditing and accounting processes. “By ensuring financial efficiency and accountability, you contribute not just to the armed forces but also to the broader security and prosperity of the nation,” she said.

Driving Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

For the ITS officers, President Murmu lauded the remarkable progress in India’s telecommunications sector over the past two decades, describing it as a “telecom revolution” that has unlocked the nation’s vast digital potential. She urged them to focus on expanding telecom infrastructure to bridge digital divides and promote inclusive development.

“Your efforts can empower citizens, enhance the quality of life, and strengthen the nation’s global competitiveness. Prioritize research and development to ensure the safety and resilience of our telecommunication networks,” she emphasized.

Commitment to National Progress

The President advised all probationers to remain committed to their respective roles in fostering a modern and progressive India. She highlighted the importance of ethical governance and underscored that their contributions would play a vital role in achieving the country’s developmental goals.

Additional Notes:

The meeting emphasized the integration of technology across governance and public services, aligning with India's vision for a tech-enabled future.

President Murmu highlighted the importance of collaboration with private sector innovators to stay ahead in defense and telecom technologies.

The officers were encouraged to cultivate adaptability and proactive problem-solving skills to address emerging challenges in their respective fields.

The President concluded by urging the probationers to become catalysts for positive change, upholding the ideals of service, innovation, and inclusivity in their professional journeys.