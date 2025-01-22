Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Interim Relief in IIT Bombay Vision Disability Case

The Supreme Court urges the Bombay High Court to expedite an interim relief decision in a case involving an IIT Bombay student with vision disability. The student's plea, challenging inadequate accommodations, awaits a hearing scheduled for January 27, 2025. The case highlights priority guidelines for disability-related petitions.

Updated: 22-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:44 IST
The Supreme Court has called upon the Bombay High Court to prioritize a decision on interim relief for a visually impaired IIT Bombay student. The case, pending since March last year, involves the student's struggle for accommodations as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

A special leave petition was filed by the student pursuing an MSc in Biotechnology, contending against the alleged failure of the institute in fulfilling these entitlements. During the hearing, the Supreme Court's bench of Justices B R Gavai, Augustine George Masih, and K Vinod Chandran emphasized the need for a swift resolution.

With a hearing date set for January 27, 2025, the Supreme Court has reminded the division bench about existing circulars that prioritize matters involving disabilities. The plea for interim relief remains a focal point in ensuring proper accommodation for individuals with disabilities.

