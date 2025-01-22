Left Menu

Royal Victory: Prince Harry's Legal Triumph Against Murdoch's Media Empire

Prince Harry secured a legal victory against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers, with the publisher admitting to unlawful actions and settling for substantial damages. The case revealed illegal activities and privacy intrusions by The Sun. Harry's pursuit was about accountability, not money, targeting systemic wrongdoing.

Updated: 22-01-2025 17:58 IST
In a landmark legal resolution, Prince Harry claimed a 'monumental' win against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers on Wednesday. The UK newspaper group settled the royal's lawsuit, marking the first admission of unlawful actions at The Sun, accompanied by a substantial financial settlement.

Harry's lawsuit accused the media group of illegally obtaining private information from 1996 to 2011, a charge the group initially denied. However, recent admissions revealed that The Sun had intruded into the private lives of Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana. A similar case by former lawmaker Tom Watson also settled.

The lawsuit highlighted the extensive illegal activities of the media group, which had previously denied wrongdoing at The Sun. Prince Harry's pursuit underscores his commitment to truth and accountability, focusing on the systemic issues within the media empire rather than financial compensation.

