Guterres Calls for Middle East Diplomacy at Davos

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged Iran to renounce nuclear ambition and engage with neighboring states. He highlighted the importance of easing sanctions on Syria and warned Israel against annexing the West Bank, advocating for a peaceful two-state Middle East solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:19 IST
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a call for Middle Eastern diplomacy. He urged Iran to clarify its nuclear intentions and engage constructively with neighboring countries and the United States.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Guterres emphasized the importance of a durable truce that could pave the way for negotiations towards a two-state solution. He also reminded Israel of the international consequences of any plans to annex the West Bank.

Regarding Syria, Guterres called for an easing of sanctions to facilitate the nation's transformation post-Assad. He stressed that all stakeholders must act to prevent fragmentation and extremism, advocating for inclusive governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

