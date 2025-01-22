Defamation Showdown: Jain vs. Swaraj in Delhi Court
A Delhi court is set to hear a defamation suit by AAP's Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on February 1, 2025. Jain accuses Swaraj of making false, defamatory remarks during a news interview, claiming illegal possession of cash, gold, and coins to damage his reputation.
A Delhi court is poised to decide on February 1 whether to proceed with a defamation lawsuit filed by AAP's Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.
During a Wednesday session, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal acknowledged receipt of documents Jain presented against Swaraj.
Jain's complaint accuses Swaraj of making false allegations about illicitly obtained cash and gold in a televised interview, damaging his reputation for political gain.
