Left Menu

Royal Triumph: Prince Harry Wins Legal Battle Against Murdoch's Media Empire

Prince Harry has secured a major legal victory against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers, which has admitted to unlawful actions by its Sun tabloid. This settlement marks the end of Harry's lawsuit, resulting in substantial damages to Harry. NGN has also apologized for intrusions into the private life of Princess Diana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:08 IST
Royal Triumph: Prince Harry Wins Legal Battle Against Murdoch's Media Empire
Prince Harry

In a landmark legal development, Prince Harry scored a significant victory against Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper conglomerate on Wednesday. The legal battle concluded with News Group Newspapers admitting to illegal practices by its Sun tabloid, marking the first time the publisher acknowledged such actions. With an eight-figure payout, this settlement culled King Charles' younger son's lawsuit while holding the media giant accountable.

News Group Newspapers confessed to infringing upon the privacy of both Prince Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, with the damages reportedly amounting to a billion pounds. The settlement also marked a turning point as consternations about illegal privacy intrusions previously denied by The Sun were laid bare. As part of the resolution, the publisher issued a public apology acknowledging the offenses occurred from 1996 to 2011.

The admission of guilt delivered by News Group Newspapers' spokesperson sought to clarify that unlawful actions were conducted by private investigators rather than the publication's journalists. The spokesperson insisted that robust safeguards are now in place to prevent further occurrences. This outcome finalizes years of contention and legal wrangling, as Prince Harry and his co-claimant, ex-lawmaker Tom Watson, demand accountability from media executives and editors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025