Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School, Highlights Vision for Youth-Led Nation Building

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School in Alappuzha district, Kerala, on January 22, 2025. This institution is part of the Government of India’s initiative to establish 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, trusts, private schools, and state government schools. These new schools complement the 33 existing Sainik Schools and aim to provide quality education while fostering discipline, dedication, and service to the nation.

Addressing students and faculty, Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted that Sainik Schools integrate academic excellence with physical and moral training. “These schools are pivotal in nurturing well-rounded individuals capable of becoming future leaders. The confluence of ‘defence’ and ‘education’ strengthens the nation-building process,” he said.

The Raksha Mantri reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, emphasizing that the youth will play a transformative role in achieving this milestone. He shared that those born after January 1, 2025, referred to as the "Beta Generation," will be at the forefront of technological advancements and nation-building efforts.

Values Beyond Academics

Shri Rajnath Singh stressed that the term Sainik embodies discipline, self-control, and selfless service, qualities exemplified by Indian icons like Swami Vivekananda, Adi Shankaracharya, and Shri Narayan Guru. He praised the school for being named after Vidyadhiraja Chattambi Swami, a revered social reformer who championed education as a means of personal growth and national service.

“Sainik Schools don’t merely prepare individuals for the Armed Forces; they create citizens committed to upholding India's values and advancing its global standing,” he stated.

Empowering Women and Promoting Inclusivity

Highlighting inclusivity, Shri Rajnath Singh commended the Government’s efforts to open Sainik Schools to girls, aligning with initiatives like granting women permanent commissions in the Armed Forces. “Girls are equal participants in shaping a strong, patriotic, and disciplined India. Sainik Schools are building a robust foundation for women to join the military in greater numbers,” he added.

India’s Progress and Self-Reliance

The Raksha Mantri also underlined India’s strides toward self-reliance in sectors like health, communication, defence, and transport. He credited the synergy between public and private sectors for driving innovation and development.

“The Government is committed to ensuring the aspirations of our youth align with the nation’s overall growth. Sainik Schools are crucial in fostering a generation equipped to lead the country into a prosperous future,” he stated.

Future Prospects of Sainik Schools

Establishing 100 new Sainik Schools as a step toward democratizing quality education. Focus on Girls: Expanding opportunities for girls to join the Armed Forces and leadership roles.

Expanding opportunities for girls to join the Armed Forces and leadership roles. Comprehensive Training: Combining academic excellence with physical and moral development for holistic growth.

Combining academic excellence with physical and moral development for holistic growth. Nation-Building: Creating citizens ready to contribute to a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's education and defence landscape, aligning with the vision of preparing the next generation for leadership and service.