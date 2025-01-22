Tragic Stabbing in Bavaria: Suspect Detained in Deadly Attack
A stabbing attack in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria resulted in two deaths, including a child, and two severe injuries. The suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan citizen, was captured after attempting to flee via train tracks. The police are investigating and seeking witnesses.
A violent stabbing attack unfolded in Bavaria, Germany, leaving two people dead, among them a two-year-old boy, and critically injuring two others, according to German police.
The incident occurred in a park in Aschaffenburg, leading to a swift police response that concluded with the detainment of a male suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Afghan national. The motive remains unclear as investigations are in the preliminary stages.
Train services were briefly disrupted during the suspect's attempted escape along railway tracks before he was apprehended. Authorities are appealing for witness testimonies to aid the burgeoning inquiry.
