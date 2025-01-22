Sisisi Tolashe Pledges Enhanced SASSA Services and Applauds Social Grant Beneficiaries' Matric Success

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) services during a strategic planning engagement with the agency's senior managers in Cape Town. The session, held on Tuesday, focused on improving service delivery, modernizing systems, and addressing key operational challenges to better serve South Africa’s vulnerable populations.

Minister Tolashe congratulated the 572,338 social grant beneficiaries who registered for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, representing 81% of all registered pupils. These learners achieved an impressive 86% pass rate, a milestone the Minister attributed to government efforts to uplift poor and vulnerable children.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the value of government investment in breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty,” Tolashe remarked.

Key Priorities and Commitments

The Minister outlined critical areas of focus for SASSA:

Permanent Leadership Appointments and Staffing: Tolashe acknowledged the shortage of personnel at local offices and vowed to expedite permanent leadership appointments to stabilize operations. Community Engagements: Emphasizing underserved areas, she called for intensified outreach activities to bring services closer to communities. Modernizing Systems: The Minister urged the modernization of SASSA’s systems to improve accessibility, queue management, and fraud prevention. Payment Solutions in Rural Areas: Addressing payment challenges, particularly in remote areas, Tolashe requested a detailed plan from SASSA Acting CEO, Themba Matlou, for alternative payment channels.

Commitment to Collaboration

Tolashe stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, “We commit ourselves to work with [SASSA]... We are available at all times to address challenges together. We all need to be solution-driven in our course to make changes to the lives of our people.”

Role of SASSA

SASSA, a national agency under the Department of Social Development, is tasked with administering South Africa’s social security system, including the distribution of social grants to millions of beneficiaries.

Additional Measures to Improve Services

Digital Transformation: The agency is exploring the adoption of digital tools to enhance efficiency and reduce dependency on physical offices.

Fraud Prevention: A dedicated task force will be established to address fraud and ensure the integrity of the grant distribution system.

Community Feedback Mechanism: A structured approach to gather feedback from beneficiaries to better understand their needs and challenges.

By prioritizing modernization and outreach, the Minister aims to strengthen SASSA’s ability to provide reliable, accessible, and efficient services to South Africa's most vulnerable citizens.